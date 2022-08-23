Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja elected deputy chairs of Parempoolsed

The recently elected board of the nascent Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) convened for the first time on Monday, where it unanimously elected Siim Kiisler and Kristjan Vanaselja deputy chairs of the party.

"The stunting of economic growth is also a consequence of wasteful policy," Siim Kiisler said according to a press release. "Socialism has never been successful."

"If we've managed to form a political party in four months, then we'll certainly be able to manage preparing for the Riigikogu elections over the next few months," Kristjan Vanaselja said.

Parempoolsed registered as a political party and held its inaugural general meeting in Tallinn last Thursday, where Lavly Perling was elected party chair.

Elected to the party's board were Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja, Tõnis Kons, Kati Kuusk, Indrek Luberg, Margit Leerimaa, Andres Kaarmann, Kadri Tillemann, Merle Raun, Henrik Aavik, Andero Laur, Karel Kuningas, Jaagup Ainsalu and Ann Räämet.

363 delegates voted in the party elections.

The new party was born out of differences within Isamaa, with several members initially forming an in-house opposition group before eventually leaving the parliamentary party to form Parempoolsed.

