Parempoolsed register as party, Perling elected chair

The Isamaa splinter group Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) held their general assembly at the Fahle Gallery in Tallinn on Thursday where the newly formed party elected its board, review committee and Lavly Perling as chairman.

Elected to the party's board were Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja, Tõnis Kons, Kati Kuusk, Indrek Luberg, Margit Leerimaa, Andres Kaarmann, Kadri Tillemann, Merle Raun, Henrik Aavik, Andero Laur, Karel Kuningas, Jaagup Ainsalu and Ann Räämet.

The review committee is made up of Anne Hansberg, Aive Kalev, Merle Kruus, Mari-Liis Tamm and Paavo Ulmanis.

The board election saw the participation of 363 delegates.

All general assembly votes were taken electronically using the VOLIS system, with no paper ballot used.

The party also approved its ideological foundation and voiced its position on the main points of Estonian politics.

Perling: Parempoolsed will focus on economic growth

Party leader Lavly Perling said that the new party will prioritize growth and Estonians' prosperity. She added that this will be achieved through right-wing economic policy as an alternative to unchecked benefits and support measures.

"Instead of continued redistribution, we must reform our education and healthcare systems and bring more competition and private funding to both fields. We need to update our tax system and lower the general tax burden, cut back the public sector by using more e-systems."

Perling said that Parempoolsed represent responsible fiscal policy where deficit is not patched up using loan money. "Rapid growth of public sector spending and preparedness to grow the public sector loan burden is not sustainable," Perling emphasized.

The party supports closer economic and political cooperation between European states. "The strengths of the EU are its common market, four core freedoms and a common standard of democracy and rule of law. At the same time, Member States must be able to retain their original character and administrative meddling in all walks of life only works to erode European cooperation," Perling said.

The new party was born out of differences inside the Isamaa party, with several members initially forming the in/house opposition group and eventually leaving the party to form the Parempoolsed.

