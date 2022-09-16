Support for new party Parempoolsed just 0.8 percent in first poll

Pollster Turu-uuringute AS clocked support for the newly founded Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) in September at just 0.8 percent in the first ever poll to consider the party.

Parempoolsed announced the party's registration on August 18. It is made up primarily of former Isamaa members who were disappointed in the party, were thrown out or left themselves. While the party's founding was followed by a swift media campaign, it has remained relatively hidden since. Kantar Emor will reveal its first result for Parempoolsed next week.

The ruling Reform Party remains the most popular force in Turu-uuringute's September poll on 33 percent, up from 28 percent in August.

Support for the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) was 18 percent in September and 17 percent in August.

EKRE and Reform were the only parties to gain in support since August.

The opposition Center Party finds itself in third place in September, with its August rating of 15 percent unchanged.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 saw its support drop from 14 percent in August to 12 percent in September.

Reform's coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SDE) managed 9 percent, down from 11 percent in August, while Isamaa's rating dropped from 8 percent to 7 percent.

The Estonian Greens clocked 2 percent in both August and September.

Turu-uuringute AS polls 500-700 Estonian citizens of at least 18 years of age and who have a voting preference monthly.

