Lavly Perling sole candidate for Parempoolsed leader

A breakaway group of former Isamaa members and their supporters are in the process of forming up a registered political party, with former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling sole candidate as leader.

The fledgling party, called the Parempoolsed (English: Right-wingers) is holding its first board meeting on Thursday and will also announce the elected board.

A Parempoolsed spokesperson, Kristjan Vanaselja, told ERR that: "The requirement of 500 members needed to become a political party has been met, while now all that remains is the formalization. In order to be registered, selecing the governing bodies and approvingthe worldview platform are [also] required."

The board candidates are: Henrik Aavik, Jaagub Ainsalu, Andres Kaarmann, Siim Kiisler, Priit Kollo, Tõnis Kons, Karel Kuningas, Inga Kupp-Silberg, Kati Kuusk, Andero Laur, Margit Leerimaa, Jaanus Leichner, Tarmo Linnamägi, Kaido Loor, Indrek Luberg, Mihkel Palk, Merle Raun, Ann Räämet, Rait Mattias Salvan, Aadi Tegova, Kadri Tillemann, Jaan-Mihkel Uustalu, Ville Vallaste, Kristjan Vanaselja and Tiit-Rein Viitso.

Candidates for the audit committee are Anne Hansberg, Aive Kalev, Merle Kruus, Rey Laas, Mari-Liis Tamm and Paavo Ulmanis.

These elections will be held electronically on Thursday; candidates had to submit their entries by midnight Monday.

Thursday's meeting will feature speeches from party members and supporters, and the party's main policies will be formulated.

There are around 540 Parempoolsed members at the moment, Vanaselja said.

Estonian electoral regulations require a minimum of 500 members for a party to officially register.

The general election is on March 5.

The Parempoolsed was formed around a core of dissident Isamaa MPs (Lavly Perling was not an MP though challenged Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder for party leadership in June 2021). In March this year, the group announced its intention to form a political party. Sitting MP Siim Kiisler was one of those who left Isamaa and currently sits as an independent.

Despite the party-to-be's name, it had expressed a comparatively socially liberal stance, at least by its original statements. As noted, its official platform is yet to be hammered out.

