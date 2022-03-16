Parempoolsed plan to create new party

Long-time Isamaa member Siim Kiisler, who was recently evicted from the party over his affiliation with the in-house group Parempoolsed (Right-wingers), said that members of the group will likely create a new political party.

Kiisler said in an interview to Delfi (link in Estonian) that the Parempoolsed will convene for a general assembly next week where it will be decided to stop activities inside Isamaa and plot a course toward creating a new party.

"I am convinced that a new party will be born. A new party will grow from Isamaa," Kiisler said.

The politician added that he does not plan to lead the new force. "My role is not decisive. The people at the heart of Parempoolsed are burning with a desire to get something done. I will be bringing my experience to the new party. But the flag will be carried by others," he said.

Last Tuesday, Isamaa evicted in-house group Parempoolsed members Siim Valmar Kiisler, Lavly Perling, Kristjan Vanaselja and Tõnis Martin Kons.

