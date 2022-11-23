Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling: Party ratings reflect past, not future

News
Lavly Perling appearing on Tuesday's edition of 'Esimene stuudio'.
Lavly Perling appearing on Tuesday's edition of 'Esimene stuudio'. Source: ERR
News

The Parempoolsed party will win seats in next spring's general election, despite polling at barely one percent of support in recent surveys, the party's leader says.

Appearing on ETV politics head-to-head show "Esimene stuudio" Tuesday night, Lavly Perling, a former prosecutor general, said that trends point towards a bright future for her party, Parempoolsed, which was only registered in early October.

The party contains plenty of experts, who entered politics with a sense of idealism and a desire to give something back to Estonia, she said.

"Estonia needs Parempoolsed, since it is the only political party that talks seriously about economic issues, and which dares to say that 'the emperor has no clothes'," Perling said.

"In listening to people and looking at whom the support, I can see that, bearing in mind trends, the future is looking bright for Parempoolsed," Perling, who had just been canvassing potential voters in Tartu, went on.

As to the sometimes controversial distribution of "protection money" via the Riigikogu, Perling called the practice a type of corruption, particularly coming up to election time. "Votes get bought and an election campaign is conducted using public money. A party label is attached to the money. In essence, €40,000 per MP is distributed at will," Perling went on.

Local government should get more say in local projects, she added.

Perling also criticized the current energy support measures, which she said are too general as they apply to more well-off households who don't require the money, in equal measure to those who are struggling.

In broader terms, Perling said that in practice her party is the only right-of-center party, on economic matters, available to voters in Estonia – while the Reform Party may espouse free market values, Perling said, it does not put these into practice.

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are populists who talk, but have not achieved anything significant, while Parempoolsed and Eesti 200 are completely different parties, Perling said.

As for the party's low rating – 0.8 percent according to the most recent Norstat poll, where a minimum of 5 percent is needed in any given constituency in order to win seats, under Estonia's modified d'Hondt system of proportional representation, Perling said these reflected the past, more than the future.

The party would win seats at the general election in March, she added.

Lavly Perling was talking to Andres Kuusk, "Esimene stuudio" host.

ERR News recently conducted an interview with Lavly Perling, which will be published within the next few days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Esimene Stuudio

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

08:07

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling: Party ratings reflect past, not future

07:38

Party ratings: EKRE support down slightly as Center's rises

22.11

EU Commission recommends Estonia better target energy compensation

22.11

FIU official: More crypto scams will be uncovered in the future

22.11

Estonia will need 1,000 more care workers by 2032

22.11

Study: High coronavirus rate due to new strain, declining sense of danger

22.11

Aune Valk: Estonian professionals do not cooperate enough

22.11

'Protection money' causes controversy, but recipients not complaining

22.11

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

22.11

Allar Jõks: Of lazy bureaucracy and missed millions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

22.11

Information System Authority recommends separate smart device for TikTok

21.11

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

22.11

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

22.11

Politician says had no reason to doubt background of crypto sponsors

22.11

Study: High coronavirus rate due to new strain, declining sense of danger

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: