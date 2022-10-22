Party leaders to mostly run in Harju County at Riigikogu elections

Most party chairmen will run in the electoral district comprised of Harju and Rapla counties at the 2023 parliamentary elections. Two will run in the Järva and Viljandi electoral district and one in the city of Tartu.

Center Party leader Jüri Ratas said that he will be the party's frontrunner in Harju and Rapla counties.

He suggested that Center will shuffle the frontrunners in other electoral districts, adding that more information can be given once relevant debates have been held in-house. "I believe this will be in November," he remarked.

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder said that he will likely stick with the electoral district made up of Järva and Viljandi counties. "The lists have not been finalized anywhere at this time. But I will likely run in Järva and Viljandi counties," Seeder offered, adding that who will top Isamaa's election lists in other districts should be clear by year's end.

"Of course, we know more or less who these people could be. The situation varies in different electoral districts, with things clearer in some and debates still ongoing in others. We have allowed the districts themselves to make the decisions," Seeder explained.

"Candidate lists need to be finalized by mid-January. Districts will get it done at different times. It is too soon to make any final decision today."

Seeder also said that Isamaa's lists of candidates will see some changes compared to four years ago. There will be changes, we have both newcomers and tried and tested candidates. People will change in many districts, including frontrunners."

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Mart Helme told ERR in late August that he will run in the Mustamäe and Nõmme electoral district of Tallinn.

"Mart (Helme's father Mart Helme – ed.) and I will run in the same regions as before. Henn Põlluaas, Siim Pohlak and Rene Kokk will run in Harju and Rapla," Helme said.

Lauri Hussar, the newly elected chairman of non-parliamentary Eesti 200, will likely run in Järva and Viljandi counties. "That is where I have been running so far. But it is also possible for me to run elsewhere," he added.

Timo Suslov, secretary general of the Reform Party, said that work on candidate lists continues, while it is clear party leader Kaja Kallas will top the ruling party's list in Harju and Rapla counties as was the case last elections.

Head of the Estonian Greens Johanna Maria Tõugu said she will run in the city of Tartu, while Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling will probably opt for Harju and Rapla.

Riigikogu elections will be held on March 5, 2023.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Party leaders to mostly run in Harju County at Riigikogu elections

