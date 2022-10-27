Eeva Helme to run for the Riigikogu in Tallinn

Eeva Helme and Martin Helme.
Eeva Helme and Martin Helme. Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR
The Riigikogu could have four MPs named Helme after the 2023 elections, with EKRE leader Martin Helme's wife Eeva Helme running in the Tallinn Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita electoral district.

Leo Kunnas tops the Conservative People's Party's (EKRE) candidate list in the Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita electoral district. He took 4,813 votes and a mandate in 2019.

EKRE's east Tallinn branch locked down its list of candidates for the March 5 general elections on October 20, with Eeva Helme coming in right after Kunnas.

Eeva Helme said that even though she is a member of the Pärnu branch and deputy chairman of its Lääneranna division, the party is one and united in its worldview.

"My motivation for the Riigikogu elections is to try and make sure EKRE gets to form the government and Martin become prime minister," Eeva Helme said.

The Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita electoral district in Tallinn is the second largest behind Harju and Rapla counties (15 mandates) with 13 mandates on offer. It has traditionally been a stronghold of the Center Party, while Siim Kallas also managed 8,733 votes from the district for Reform in 2019.

EKRE leader Martin Helme will likely run in Tallinn's Mustamäe and Nõmme district (where he took 5,967 votes last time), Mart Helme in Pärnu County (9,170 votes in 2019) and Helle-Moonika Helme in Hiiu, Lääne and Saare counties (3,202 votes last elections).

Editor: Marcus Turovski

