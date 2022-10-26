Ratings: Center Party rating drops to 13.2 percent

News
Center Party Council meeting on April 23, 2022.
Center Party Council meeting on April 23, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The fourth week of October saw support for the opposition Center Party drop to 13.2 percent, lowest on record in the Norstat Eesti poll.

Recent results give the ruling Reform Party 33.1 percent, Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 27.3 percent and Center 13.2 percent of the vote.

Support for Reform grew by 1.4 percent over the past week, up 3.1 points over four weeks. Support for EKRE remained on par with the previous week, with 5.8 percent separating the two most popular political forces.

Center has lost 3.1 points over the last four weeks and its rating is lowest it has been since 2019.

The top three are followed by Eesti 200 (9 percent), Isamaa (7.6 percent) and the Social Democratic Party (6.5 percent).

Support for the Estonian Greens is 1.3 percent and Parempoolsed 0.7 percent.

(Aggregate results. Center dark green, EKRE black, Reform yellow, Social Democrats red, Greens light green)

The coalition had the support of 47.2 percent of respondents and opposition of 40.5 percent.

Were Riigikogu elections held today, Reform would get 37 seats, EKRE 30, Center 13, Eesti 200 eight, Isamaa seven and the Social Democrats six seats.

The latest aggregate results cover the polling period of September 27 to October 25 during which 4,000 citizens were questioned.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

