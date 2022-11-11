Ida-Viru loses one Riigikogu mandate to Harju, Rapla electoral district

The number of mandates, or seats, to go to the Ida-Viru County electoral district (District 7) in the next Riigikogu elections in March will be reduced from seven to six, with the additional mandate to be assigned to the Harju and Rapla counties electoral district (District 4), boosting the latter's total to 16 mandates.

"Based on the number of voters as of the beginning of November, the number of mandates for Ida-Viru County will be reduced by one," State Electoral Office director Arne Koitmäe told ERR on Friday. "The Harju and Rapla counties district, however, will gain an additional mandate. Should the president announce elections before the end of November, then that is the final status — the number as of November 1."

Should the president of Estonia announce elections in December, mandates would be distributed according to voter numbers as of December 1, he added.

Riigikogu mandates are assigned according to number of Estonian citizens of voting age living in the electoral district. The Harju and Rapla counties electoral district is already currently the largest in the country.

Electoral District 1, Tallinn's Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts: 10 mandates

Electoral District 2, Tallinn's City Center, Lasnamäe and Pirita districts: 13 mandates

Electoral District 3, Tallinn's Mustamäe and Nõmme districts: 8 mandates

Electoral District 4, Harju and Rapla counties: 16 mandates

Electoral District 5, Hiiu, Lääne and Saar counties: 6 mandates

Electoral District 6, Lääne-Viru County: 5 mandates

Electoral District 7, Ida-Viru County: 6 mandates

Electoral District 8, Järva and Viljandi counties: 7 mandates

Electoral District 9, Jõgeva and Tartu counties: 7 mandates

Electoral District 10, City of Tartu: 8 mandates

Electoral District 11, Võru, Valga and Põlva counties: 8 mandates

Electoral District 12, Pärnu County: 7 mandates

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

