Ida-Viru loses one Riigikogu mandate to Harju, Rapla electoral district

News
Polling place during the 2019 Riigikogu elections.
Polling place during the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The number of mandates, or seats, to go to the Ida-Viru County electoral district (District 7) in the next Riigikogu elections in March will be reduced from seven to six, with the additional mandate to be assigned to the Harju and Rapla counties electoral district (District 4), boosting the latter's total to 16 mandates.

"Based on the number of voters as of the beginning of November, the number of mandates for Ida-Viru County will be reduced by one," State Electoral Office director Arne Koitmäe told ERR on Friday. "The Harju and Rapla counties district, however, will gain an additional mandate. Should the president announce elections before the end of November, then that is the final status — the number as of November 1."

Should the president of Estonia announce elections in December, mandates would be distributed according to voter numbers as of December 1, he added.

Riigikogu mandates are assigned according to number of Estonian citizens of voting age living in the electoral district. The Harju and Rapla counties electoral district is already currently the largest in the country.

  • Electoral District 1, Tallinn's Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine districts: 10 mandates
  • Electoral District 2, Tallinn's City Center, Lasnamäe and Pirita districts: 13 mandates
  • Electoral District 3, Tallinn's Mustamäe and Nõmme districts: 8 mandates
  • Electoral District 4, Harju and Rapla counties: 16 mandates
  • Electoral District 5, Hiiu, Lääne and Saar counties: 6 mandates
  • Electoral District 6, Lääne-Viru County: 5 mandates
  • Electoral District 7, Ida-Viru County: 6 mandates
  • Electoral District 8, Järva and Viljandi counties: 7 mandates
  • Electoral District 9, Jõgeva and Tartu counties: 7 mandates
  • Electoral District 10, City of Tartu: 8 mandates
  • Electoral District 11, Võru, Valga and Põlva counties: 8 mandates
  • Electoral District 12, Pärnu County: 7 mandates

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:18

Ida-Viru loses one Riigikogu mandate to Harju, Rapla electoral district

17:00

US Coast Guard ship visits Estonia for first time since 1998

16:52

Fate of Maarjamäe Memorial likely to remain up to next government

16:36

Folk school wants Estonian folk customs taught in schools too

16:24

European Commission predicts 6.6 percent inflation drop for Estonia in 2023

16:18

Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court Updated

15:54

One lane of Tallinn's Pronksi tänav reopening to traffic Monday

14:35

EKRE MP: All third country nationals need to be stripped of right to vote

14:22

Culture Academy collects almost 500 pairs of socks for Ukrainian soldiers

13:57

EDF intelligence chief: Window closing for off-road maneuvers in Ukraine

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

10.11

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

10.11

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

11:03

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

10.11

Government planning to tighten moped driving requirements

10.11

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: