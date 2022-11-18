Rõivas will not run for Riigikogu, Kersna, Kaljurand and Raik on the fence

Marina Kaljurand.
Marina Kaljurand. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Former PM Taavi Rõivas has not reconsidered his decision to leave politics and will not be running for parliament next year. Several well-known politicians have not made their decision known yet.

Former Reform Party leader and PM Rõivas said that he has started a new life in the private sector.

Four-time Reform MP Kalle Palling will also not be running, and while there has been speculation that actress and Rakvere City Council member Ülle Lichtfeldt could run for the Social Democrats, she told ERR she has no such plan.

Center Party's Aadu Must recently suffered Covid-related complications but still plans to run in Tartu after consulting with party leader Jüri Ratas. The Conservative People's Party's (EKRE) representative in Valga, Võru and Põlva counties, Col. Uno Kaskpeit has also decided in favor of running.

Former Education Minister Liina Kersna (Reform), forced to resign in the aftermath of the schools' Covid rapid tests tender scandal, said she will decide whether to run in the near future. Former Justice Minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa), Foreign Minister, MEP Marina Kaljurand (Social Democrats) also remain undecided, while Narva Mayor Katri Raik said she plans to share her plans early next week.

XV Riigikogu elections will take place on March 5, 2023.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

