Analyst: Share of voters without preference could mean surprises

News
Elections debate 2019.
Elections debate 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While the regular Norstat poll suggests that support for the Center Party has grown, that for EKRE fallen and Reform's stabilized, the growing share of voters without a preference renders these positions uncertain, Martin Mölder writes.

Recent results of the regular poll by NGO Institute of Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti AS give the ruling Reform Party 33.2 percent of the potential vote, opposition leader the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 26.1 percent and the Center Party 15.3 percent. Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 sports a rating of 8.7 percent, Isamaa 7.2 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) 6.5 percent among citizens with a clear political preference.

Mihkelson scandal did not impact Reform rating

University of Tartu political scientist Martin Mölder said that the photographs scandal of Reform MP Marko Mihkelson has hardly affected the ruling party's rating.

The analyst said that Reform are on a strong footing and have improved their situation in the last month and a half. While it seemed realistic that EKRE could match the prime minister's party in terms of support as recently as late September, Reform have now opened up a comfortable seven point lead.

However, this should be taken with a grain of salt, the analyst warned, as voters without a clear preference made up 45 percent of respondents in November, while it is usually around 25-30 percent.

"A notable part of these undecided voters might be activated and move behind a party on the eve of elections, which is bound to change the ratings landscape," Mölder suggested, adding that Reform likely has far fewer supporters in absolute figures than it did after Kaja Kallas' first government was formed.

Support for EKRE up among Russian-speakers

Commenting on the rating of the national conservative EKRE growing among Russian-speaking voters and falling among Estonians, which translated into a slight overall decline in November, Mölder suggested the reason could be MP Mart Helme's remarks about him being pro-peace and not pro-Russia or pro-Ukraine regarding the war. "But we can call it major speculation. It is very difficult to say what exactly is causing these changes."

Center gaining ground among Estonians

The analyst said that Center has seen its rating bounce back recently, while it is too soon to say whether than constitutes the party having managed to reverse a longer trend.

Center's support among Estonian-speakers has bounced back from 7 percent in October to 10 percent in November.

Because the share of undecided voters is especially high among Russian-speakers, the number of Center supporters in that group has also fallen in absolute figures, Mölder said, adding that support for Center is the lowest it has ever been in that voter group.

Eesti 200 has failed to turn their fortunes around

The political scientist remarked that support for Eesti 200 started falling when the Ukraine war started, which trend has not really stopped.

"Their support is lower today than it was throughout 2021. The last time Eesti 200's rating was this low was in the fall of 2020, before the marriage referendum debate saw it skyrocket," the politologist said.

Things not looking up for Isamaa and SDE

"As concerns [Reform's junior coalition partners] Isamaa and the Social Democrats, they are locked in a battle for fifth and sixth place," Mölder pointed out, suggesting that the two parties need to work the hardest to try and mobilize voters before the March elections.

Greens and Parempoolsed's chances of making the Riigikogu slim

Mölder said that neither the Estonian Greens nor the newly founded Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) parties have a realistic chance of being elected to the parliament in 2023.

"It is perhaps a little surprising that the Parempoolsed are off to such a modest start and their rating – virtually on par with the Greens at around 1 percent –suggests making the Riigikogu is rather unrealistic for them, at least at the 2023 elections," Mölder suggested.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:02

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas tree to come from Anija Municipality

10:52

Census: Number of dialect speakers in Estonia has increased

10:51

Ambassador: There are many in Russia who wish to help refugees

10:26

Vseviov: Poland missile incident will not harm Ukraine relations with West

10:15

Analyst: Share of voters without preference could mean surprises

08:59

Gallery: Longeval Brit rockers Uriah Heep play Tallinn

08:36

Minister: Soviet iconography in public space is weapon of information war

07:45

Number of Tallinn residents growing, births down

07:40

2023 state budget bill passes second Riigikogu reading

16.11

Small gathering marks 3 months since Narva's T-34 tank monument removal

err news features

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

16.11

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

16.11

Ministry adds five names to banned list

16.11

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

16.11

Estonian businessmen launch new bank in Lithuania, opens in Estonia soon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: