Party ratings: Support for Center rises, EKRE's falls

Support for the opposition Center Party has bucked a recent trend for a fall and rose over the past week, while the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in opposition, saw a fall in support, according to a recent survey.

Support for the coalition Reform Party also rose slightly over the past week, the survey, conducted on a weekly basis by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut).

Reform, the prime minister's party, garnered 33.2 percent in the poll, compared with 26.1 percent for EKRE and 15.3 percent for Center.

Center's support rose by 1.2 percentage points over the past week, according to Norstat, while Reform's rose by 0.3 percentage points over the same period.

EKRE's support conversely fell, by one percentage point, Norstat says.

The "top" three are followed in the Norstat ratings by non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 (8.7 percent), Isamaa (7.2 percent) and SDE (7.2 percent), ratings which are largely unchanged on the previous week.

The Estonian Greens polled at 0.9 percent, as did the newly-incorporated Parempoolsed party.

The graph below shows the relative support levels of Estonia's major political parties since early 2019, according to Norstat. (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens, orange = Parempoolsed).

Reitingud Autor/allikas: Norstat

Center's support had reached an all-time low, at least since Norstat started compiling its surveys in their current format, in early 2019, before the recent rise.

The general election takes place on March 5, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!