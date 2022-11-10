Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

News
Turu-uuringute poll results. (Reform Party - orange; Center - dark green; Greens - light green).
Turu-uuringute poll results. (Reform Party - orange; Center - dark green; Greens - light green). Source: Turu-uuringute AS
News

While the ratings of the ruling Reform Party and opposition leader EKRE were on par in October, the former has gained and the latter lost ground since then.

The regular Turu-uuringute AS poll gives the Reform Party 32 percent and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 24 percent of the potential vote. Support for the parties stood at 29 percent and 28 percent respectively in October, with Reform having gained three points and EKRE lost four.

The rating of the Center Party continued to fall in November to land on just 11 percent. Support for the centrists was still on 20 percent before the Ukraine war.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 managed a result of 12 percent to match its October result.

Reform's junior coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has managed to boost its rating from 7 percent in October to 9 percent in early October.

Isamaa support fell from 8 percent in October to 6 percent in November.

The Estonian Greens were the choice of 2 percent of respondents and Parempoolsed of 1 percent.

The pollster interviews ca 600-700 citizens at least 18 years of age monthly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:59

Interview: Borders of Nursipalu Training Area expansion to depend on locals

11:58

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates

11:55

Vilnius to host 2023 NATO Summit

11:20

Daily: 'Shortcomings' found in PPA firing range tragedy

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

11:02

Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve Updated

10:16

Ott Tänak sixth in Rally Japan opening test

09:43

Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

09:30

Karl Jakob Hein's Arsenal first team debut ends in home loss to Brighton

09:15

Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

09.11

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

09.11

Varro Vooglaid: Estonia has been moving in the wrong direction, and fast

09.11

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: