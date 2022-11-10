Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

While the ratings of the ruling Reform Party and opposition leader EKRE were on par in October, the former has gained and the latter lost ground since then.

The regular Turu-uuringute AS poll gives the Reform Party 32 percent and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 24 percent of the potential vote. Support for the parties stood at 29 percent and 28 percent respectively in October, with Reform having gained three points and EKRE lost four.

The rating of the Center Party continued to fall in November to land on just 11 percent. Support for the centrists was still on 20 percent before the Ukraine war.

Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 managed a result of 12 percent to match its October result.

Reform's junior coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has managed to boost its rating from 7 percent in October to 9 percent in early October.

Isamaa support fell from 8 percent in October to 6 percent in November.

The Estonian Greens were the choice of 2 percent of respondents and Parempoolsed of 1 percent.

The pollster interviews ca 600-700 citizens at least 18 years of age monthly.

--

