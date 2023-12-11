Turu-uuringute poll: Isamaa remain most popular party, EKRE drop to third

Just as they were in November, Isamaa remained the most popular party in Estonia according to the results of the December poll conducted by market research specialists Turu-uuringute AS. EKRE fell behind the Reform Party in the latest poll, becoming the third most popular party with 16 percent support.

In December, the party with the highest level of support in Estonia was Isamaa. They were backed by 26 percent of Estonian citizens aged 18 or over, who took part in the poll.

EKRE and the Reform Party swapped places in the rankings based on support indicators. While support for EKRE had been higher in November, in December it fell below that of Reform.

In December, EKRE had 16 percent support (20 percent in November), while Reform Party had 18 percent in both November and December.

Support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has increased from 10 percent in November to 13 percent in the final month of the year.

The support for Estonia's other political parties has not changed significantly between November and December. The Center Party had 12 percent support in December, Eesti 200 had six percent, Parempoolsed was on four percent, KOOS had two percent and the Estonian Greens one percent.

December 2023 Turu-uuringud ratings. (Reformierakond = Reform; Keskerakond = Center; Eestimaa Ühendatud Vasakpartei = United Left Party; Eestimaa Rohelised = Greens; Muu erakond = other parties; Üksikkandidaat = Independent candidates). Source: Turu-uuringute AS

Overall, support for the coalition parties (Reform, Eesti 200 and the SDE) has increased from 33 percent to 37 percent since November, while support for the opposition parties (EKRE, Isamaa and Center= has decreased from 57 percent to 54 percent. Support for non-parliamentary parties stood at seven percent in both November and December.

The December poll was conducted between November 30 and December 6.

871 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over were surveyed. Fifty percent of the questionnaires were collected by telephone and fifty percent via an online survey.

