Support for Reform and Center on par in recent poll

The ruling Reform Party has the same rating as the opposition Center Party in ERR and Kantar Emor's December poll, while conservative EKRE and Isamaa continue to top the chart.

The opposition Isamaa party remains firmly in the lead on 25 percent, with its rating unchanged from November. The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is in second place on 20 percent (21 percent in November).

Reform and Center are tied for third place on 15 percent, with the former having lost one and the latter gained two points since last month.

Reform's coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is not far behind with a rating of 12 percent, while the coalition Eesti 200 has to make do with just 6 percent, unchanged from November.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed clocked a rating of 4 percent, while under 1 percent of respondents backed the United Left Party.

The summary rating of the coalition came to 33 percent and that of the opposition to 60 percent.

Support by voter group

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, Isamaa had a rating of 30 percent, EKRE 21 percent and Reform 18 percent. Support for SDE came to 13 percent in the voter group. The Center Party, Eesti 200 and Parempoolsed all had a rating of 5 percent among Estonian-speakers.

Center remains the most popular choice among non-ethnic Estonians at 54 percent, followed by EKRE (14 percent), Eesti 200 and SDE (9 percent), Isamaa (7 percent) and Reform (4 percent).

In the capital Tallinn, the Center Party was the most popular in December (28 percent). SDE had a rating of 16 percent, Reform 14 percent and EKRE and Isamaa both 13 percent in Tallinn.

Share of "cannot say" vote growing

Respondents who did not have a clear preference counted for 25 percent in December, up from 22 percent in November.

With the "cannot say" vote factored in, December ratings come to 19 percent for Isamaa, 14 percent for EKRE, 13 percent for Reform, 11 percent for SDE and 8 percent for Center. The latter's lower score can be explained by the above average share of "cannot say" answers among non-ethnic Estonian respondents.

Kantar Emor carried out the ERR-commissioned poll December 6-13 during which time it polled 1,497 citizens at least 18 years of age. A third of respondents was interviewed over the phone and two-thirds online. The maximum margin of error for the sample is +-2.2 percent.

--

