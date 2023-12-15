ERR ratings special: Politics not foremost on people's mind during the holidays

ERR journalists Anvar Samost and Urmet Kook were joined by Kantar Emor expert Aivar Voog in concluding that the holiday season has brought stability to the world of ratings.

Isamaa continues to top ERR and Kantar Emor's poll on 25 percent in December, followed by EKRE (20 percent), while the Reform Party and Center Party are tied for third place on 15 percent, with the former having lost one and the latter gained two points since last month.

Kook and Samost found that the ratings are largely unchanged from November and lack of new political topics has led to voter apathy. "This is bad news for both the Reform Party and EKRE as their mutual confrontation tactics aren't as effective anymore," Samost suggested.

He said that with the possible exception of the January teachers' strike, the board is set for ratings remaining where they are for some time to come.

The participants agreed that people have other things on their minds than politics during the holiday season. Samost added that voters are tired of parties being at one another's throat all the time.

Urmet Kook suggested there have been tentative signs to suggest Reform and EKRE might be looking for ways to overcome their recent animosity.

Aivar Voog said an increasing number of voters wish to find middle ground between liberalism and conservatism, which demand Isamaa is looking to cater to by having put economic issues front and center.

The hosts and Voog also concluded that Lauri Läänemets' strong performance as chairman has improved the Social Democrats' rating, while Margus Tsahkna becoming the new leader of Eesti 200 seems to have had little to no effect.

Voog added that while a few people who wanted to see new policy still back Eesti 200, it will not last long if the party fails to make a change soon.

