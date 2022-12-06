Turu-uuringud poll: Reform increases popularity, Center recovers from slump

The Reform Party increased in popularity this December.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Reform has further increased its lead over the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Center has recovered from its recent slump to become the third most popular political party in Estonia, according to a poll conducted by market research specialists Turu-uuringute AS.

According to the December poll, support for Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' party rose to as much as 35 percent, having stood at 32 percent in November and 29 percent in October. The current level of 35 percent is the highest of the year so far for Reform.

In contrast, support for EKRE has moved in the opposite direction in recent months. While in October, EKRE appeared to be more or less level with Reform on 28 percent, their support fell to 24 percent in November and is now down to 21 percent, according to the latest poll.

There was better news this time around for Center, which was the third most popular party, with 14 percent support in the  December survey. This represents an upturn in fortunes for Center, after their ratings dropped to 12 percent in October and 11 percent in November.

The results of the December 2022 Turu-uuringud ratings poll. (Reform Party - orange; Center - dark green; Greens - light green Source: Turu-uuringute AS

In fourth according to the poll is extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200, which registered support from 11 percent of those surveyed in December. Eesti 200's support has remained fairly stable in recent months, with the party on 12 percent for both October and November.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa both recorded seven percent support in December, placing them just above the electoral threshold. The SDE had nine percent in November, and seven percent in October, while Isamaa had six percent in November and eight percent this October.

The Estonian Greens and Parempoolsed each managed one percent support in the December poll.

880 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over responded to the survey, which was conducted by market research specialists Turu-uuringute via an online panel. The survey results allow for a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

Editor: Michael Cole

