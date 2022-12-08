PM survey: Kallas still most popular, Ratas gaining

News
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas.
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The regular poll commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht and carried out by Turu-uuringute AS suggests that voters still prefer to see incumbent Kaja Kallas as prime minister of Estonia, while support for Center Party head Jüri Ratas has started growing.

Kallas has found a few percentage points in the last month, with support for the Reform Party leader and incumbent PM now at 30 percent. Opposition Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas has managed to boost his rating from 16 percent in November to 24 percent this month, which is the highest it has been since earlier in the year.

Head of Estonia's largest opposition party EKRE Martin Helme had the support of 10 percent of respondents (15 percent in November). Support for Helme was last this low 1.5 years ago.

"EKRE leader Martin Helme finds supporters in central and southern Estonia where the average education level is lower. That said, there are loyal EKRE supporters in all counties, looking at the data, said sociologist and Turu-uuringute AS manager Tõnis Stamberg.

People in all age groups except the oldest prefer Kallas over other candidates, while pensioners tend to back Ratas instead.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:29

Kelly Sildaru and Janek Õiglane named Tallinn Athletes of the Year

11:59

PPA: Ukrainians can apply online for temporary protection extension

11:27

Car at fault in fatal Järva County road accident essentially un-roadworthy

11:07

Liive and Sutter surprised at Elering's change of mind on oil shale plants

10:10

Rail Baltica building work causes pressure to open quarries in Kohila area

10:04

Economist: Increasingly difficult for exporters to hold onto market share

09:22

Dirtfish rally blog on why Ott Tänak moved back to M-Sport Ford

09:07

Swedbank CEO: Some spending, others trying to make ends meet

08:46

Statistics: Tourism in Estonia up 19 percent on year to October 2022

08:20

PM survey: Kallas still most popular, Ratas gaining

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

07.12

State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

07.12

Riga Old Town becoming like a ghost town

07.12

Estonian tabloid press celebrates 100th anniversary

07.12

Tallinn initiates detailed planning process for new US Embassy building

07.12

Estonia revokes 'Kremlin activist' Aleksandr Kornilov's residence permit

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

07.12

Kaja Kallas fifth in POLITICO 'Class of 2023' influential Europeans list

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: