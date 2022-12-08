PM survey: Kallas still most popular, Ratas gaining

The regular poll commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht and carried out by Turu-uuringute AS suggests that voters still prefer to see incumbent Kaja Kallas as prime minister of Estonia, while support for Center Party head Jüri Ratas has started growing.

Kallas has found a few percentage points in the last month, with support for the Reform Party leader and incumbent PM now at 30 percent. Opposition Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas has managed to boost his rating from 16 percent in November to 24 percent this month, which is the highest it has been since earlier in the year.

Head of Estonia's largest opposition party EKRE Martin Helme had the support of 10 percent of respondents (15 percent in November). Support for Helme was last this low 1.5 years ago.

"EKRE leader Martin Helme finds supporters in central and southern Estonia where the average education level is lower. That said, there are loyal EKRE supporters in all counties, looking at the data, said sociologist and Turu-uuringute AS manager Tõnis Stamberg.

People in all age groups except the oldest prefer Kallas over other candidates, while pensioners tend to back Ratas instead.

--

