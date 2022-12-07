Party ratings: Reform Party continues to outstrip EKRE

2023 elections
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme.
Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and EKRE leader Martin Helme. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
2023 elections

The coalition Reform Party's support lead over the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has risen slightly, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative thinktank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found that 47.1 percent of respondents support one of the three coalition partners: Reform, Isamaa or the Social Democrats (SDE), while 40.7 percent back either of the two opposition parties: EKRE or the Center Party. The remaining respondents would have picked a non-parliamentary party, or were undecided.

The poll results, which Norstat conducts on a weekly basis and aggregates over a four-week period, were published Tuesday evening and found that Reform picked up 33.6 percent, EKRE 24.0 percent and Center 16.7 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was supported by 9.6 percent of respondents, Isamaa by 6.8 percent and SDE by 6.7 percent, while the Estonian Greens polled at 1.3 percent, and the newly formed Parempoolsed at 0.7 percent.

A minimum of 5 percent of the vote in any given constituency is required to win seats, under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

These results were largely unchanged on the previous Norstat weekly poll.

The graph below shows the relative support of Estonia's major political parties since early 2019, when Norstat started conducting its surveys in their current guise  (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens).

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from November 8 to December 5, and a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

The Riigikogu elections take place on March 5, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Norstat, Institute for Societal Studies

Related

Election explainers

who's running?

current government

latest news

09:14

Former prosecutor general: Pregnancy should not preclude court trial

08:41

Statistics: Food prices main influence on 21 percent CPI rise to November

08:18

Kaja Kallas fifth in POLITICO 'Class of 2023' influential Europeans list

07:41

Elering CEO: Restricting electricity consumption would be 'last resort'

06:59

Party ratings: Reform Party continues to outstrip EKRE

06.12

Food industry: Dairy prices have peaked, meat prices may rise further

06.12

New Latvian coalition ministerial posts announced Updated

06.12

Grid distributor Elering wants to start fining 'phantom' customers

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

06.12

Tallinn Mayor: 2023 goal is to stand for all of Europe's green capitals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: