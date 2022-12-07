Party ratings: Reform Party continues to outstrip EKRE

The coalition Reform Party's support lead over the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has risen slightly, according to a recent poll.

The survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of conservative thinktank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), found that 47.1 percent of respondents support one of the three coalition partners: Reform, Isamaa or the Social Democrats (SDE), while 40.7 percent back either of the two opposition parties: EKRE or the Center Party. The remaining respondents would have picked a non-parliamentary party, or were undecided.

The poll results, which Norstat conducts on a weekly basis and aggregates over a four-week period, were published Tuesday evening and found that Reform picked up 33.6 percent, EKRE 24.0 percent and Center 16.7 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 was supported by 9.6 percent of respondents, Isamaa by 6.8 percent and SDE by 6.7 percent, while the Estonian Greens polled at 1.3 percent, and the newly formed Parempoolsed at 0.7 percent.

A minimum of 5 percent of the vote in any given constituency is required to win seats, under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

These results were largely unchanged on the previous Norstat weekly poll.

The graph below shows the relative support of Estonia's major political parties since early 2019, when Norstat started conducting its surveys in their current guise (Key: Yellow = Reform, green = Center, black = EKRE, royal blue = Isamaa, red = SDE, light blue = Eesti 200, light green = Estonian Greens).

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from November 8 to December 5, and a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

The Riigikogu elections take place on March 5, 2023.

