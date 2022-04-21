Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

Party logos of the six largest political parties in Estonia.
Party logos of the six largest political parties in Estonia. Source: ERR
The Reform Party widened its lead over rival parties this month while Eesti 200 saw a dip in support, aggregated data from all three of Estonia's polling companies show.

Reform averaged 28.5 percent across surveys carried out by Norstat, Kantar Emor and Turu-uuringud in April. It rose by almost 3 percent from 25.7 percent in March.

EKRE's aggregate score was 20 percent, the same as March. This is a 2.7 percent drop compared to January.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200's support saw the sharpest fall over the last month, from 19.9 percent in March to 18.5 percent in April. The party's voter base is similar to Reform's and some supporters may have switched.

Center also saw small decline to 15.5 percent.

Support for the Social Democrats, Isamaa and the Greens did not change and was 7.3 percent, 6.3 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

