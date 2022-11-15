Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov to run for Riigikogu with Center Party

Narva City Council member and Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov has confirmed he will be running for election to the Riigikogu on the Center Party's electoral list in Ida-Viru County (Electoral District 7) next spring.

"I consulted thoroughly with the Center Party's leading candidates in Ida-Viru County and received the assurance that they really do care about the welfare of the people of Ida-Viru County and they want to implement change," Jevgrafov said, noting that it's Center that has historically paid the Northeastern Estonian county a lot of attention.

The former Reform Party member and currently independent ex-mayor of Narva added that he believes the Center Party is heading into the 2023 Riigikogu elections with a strong team together with whom it will be possible to really contribute to development in the region.

MP and former top athlete Kaido Höövelson is currently the Center Party's top candidate in the 2023 elections in Ida-Viru County, followed by MEP Yana Toom.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

