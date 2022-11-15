Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov to run for Riigikogu with Center Party

News
Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center).
Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Narva City Council member and Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov has confirmed he will be running for election to the Riigikogu on the Center Party's electoral list in Ida-Viru County (Electoral District 7) next spring.

"I consulted thoroughly with the Center Party's leading candidates in Ida-Viru County and received the assurance that they really do care about the welfare of the people of Ida-Viru County and they want to implement change," Jevgrafov said, noting that it's Center that has historically paid the Northeastern Estonian county a lot of attention.

The former Reform Party member and currently independent ex-mayor of Narva added that he believes the Center Party is heading into the 2023 Riigikogu elections with a strong team together with whom it will be possible to really contribute to development in the region.

MP and former top athlete Kaido Höövelson is currently the Center Party's top candidate in the 2023 elections in Ida-Viru County, followed by MEP Yana Toom.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:37

Western municipalities interested in opening ice roads this winter

17:29

Two Estonians make US Student League debuts

17:08

Defense Ministry: Anti-personnel landmines would hinder NATO allies

16:58

Narva ex-mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov to run for Riigikogu with Center Party

16:12

Estonian PM Kallas meets Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15:42

Reinsalu in Brussels: Europe needs to contribute more to Ukrainian victory

15:10

Külli Taro: Riigikogu session is chair more than a glorified announcer

14:35

Gallery: Tallinn Literary Center opens exhibition about Eduard Vilde plays

14:24

PPA checking Russian and Ukrainian citizens more thoroughly on border

err news feature

Most Read articles

08:21

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

09:44

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

14.11

Colonel: Withdrawal from Kherson should have taken much longer

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: