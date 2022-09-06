Gallery: Kallas meets with Narva City Council members at Stenbock House

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with members of Narva City Council at Stenbock House in Tallinn. Following their meeting, the city council members will decide whether or not to take the Estonian state to court over the removal of the Soviet "Tank T-34" monument from the northeastern border city in mid-August.

The next Narva City Council meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. On the agenda is a draft resolution submitted by 11 city council members with which the city council would require Narva city government to take the state to court.

Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) has said that should a city council majority impose such an obligation on the city government, she will resign.

Aleksei Jevgrafov, chair of Narva City Council's ad hoc Historical Heritage Committee, who likewise met with Kallas on Tuesday, has previously told ERR that he didn't expect the Estonian government to return the T-34 tank from the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi to Narva as a result of their meeting.

Jevgrafov did, however, find it necessary to go to court to determine whether the government's steps in relocating the tank as well as in removing other monuments were lawful.

