Gallery: Kallas meets with Narva City Council members at Stenbock House

News
Members of Narva City Council met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Stenbock House on Tuesday. September 6, 2022.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with members of Narva City Council at Stenbock House in Tallinn. Following their meeting, the city council members will decide whether or not to take the Estonian state to court over the removal of the Soviet "Tank T-34" monument from the northeastern border city in mid-August.

The next Narva City Council meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. On the agenda is a draft resolution submitted by 11 city council members with which the city council would require Narva city government to take the state to court.

Narva Mayor Katri Raik (SDE) has said that should a city council majority impose such an obligation on the city government, she will resign.

Aleksei Jevgrafov, chair of Narva City Council's ad hoc Historical Heritage Committee, who likewise met with Kallas on Tuesday, has previously told ERR that he didn't expect the Estonian government to return the T-34 tank from the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi to Narva as a result of their meeting.

Jevgrafov did, however, find it necessary to go to court to determine whether the government's steps in relocating the tank as well as in removing other monuments were lawful.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:16

Culture ministry supports creative research projects with €413,000 grant

17:48

Center Party gathers to discuss Stalnuhhin expulsion

17:47

Rescue Board's union preparing government budget cut appeal

17:31

Narva City Council members: Kallas meeting was friendly and constructive

17:19

Opinion: Liz Truss, and the British are here in Estonia

17:11

Football coach handed suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

16:55

Energy experts: Cooperation with neighbors is needed to avoid price peaks

16:53

MPs Kaljulaid, Mihkelson talk Ukraine support at EU conference in Prague

16:48

Tallinn not planning to reduce street lighting in autumn, winter

16:29

State moves closer to removing hazardous fertilizer from Muuga port

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

05.09

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

05.09

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

05.09

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

05.09

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: