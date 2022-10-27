Small parties looking to offer electorate fresh ideas

Estonian Green Party.
Estonian Green Party. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Small political parties that missed out on the Riigikogu 5 percent threshold at the last election are preparing to offer the electorate new ideas ahead of next year's vote.

Eesti 200, which received 4.4 percent of the vote share in 2019, is currently the fourth most popular party in Estonia, according to recent polls.

Newly elected Chairman Lauri Hussar told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) the party is preparing its lists.

Board member Marek Reinaas said more news is expected in the coming weeks as a number of experts are planning on joining the party.

"We ourselves have said that we'll be putting the lists together by the end of December and handing them over on January 18," he said. Eesti 200's election campaigns will start in January.

The Estonian Green Party, which won 1.8 percent of the vote last time, said it will have its own lists ready in the new year. Like Eesti 200, it will run outdoor and social media campaigns.

"Because it's cheaper than, say, TV advertising, and our voters are very social media savvy. Our strongest target group is young and that's where we put the emphasis," co-leader Johanna Maria Tõugu said.

Parempoolsed, founded in August, is also preparing. Chairman Lavly Perling said members are currently introducing the party to voters across Estonia.

"There is no campaign plan in the making, but it is clear that Parempoolsed is a party that operates without state funding. This means that we have to work hard and be clever, and that is the basis of our campaign," she told AK.

The election will be held on March 5.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

