Riigikogu parties to confirm electoral lists by end of year

Political parties represented in the Riigikogu are planning to confirm their electoral lists by the end of 2022. Several well-known politicians will not stand for election in March and parties want to bring in fresh faces.

Reform, the largest party in the parliament, Center and EKRE all aim to have their lists completed by November. Isamaa's will be confirmed in December.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" its list will be ready and approved by the party in January.

All the parties' chairman plan to stand for election when the vote takes place in March 2023.

However, several well-known and longstanding politicians will not participate, such as former prime minister and current MEP Andrus Ansip (Reform), Isamaa's Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits and Center's Marika Tuus-Laul and Viktor Vassiljev.

SDE's Secretary General Eduard Odinets said: "We still assume that both the ministers and all members of our Riigikogu faction will still run."

EKRE told AK it is planning to target Tallinn.

The party's regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser said: "Tallinn is where we are looking very thoroughly at the lists and trying to find new, young and strong players there."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!