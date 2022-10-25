Riigikogu parties to confirm electoral lists by end of year

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Political parties represented in the Riigikogu are planning to confirm their electoral lists by the end of 2022. Several well-known politicians will not stand for election in March and parties want to bring in fresh faces.

Reform, the largest party in the parliament, Center and EKRE all aim to have their lists completed by November. Isamaa's will be confirmed in December.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" its list will be ready and approved by the party in January.

All the parties' chairman plan to stand for election when the vote takes place in March 2023.

However, several well-known and longstanding politicians will not participate, such as former prime minister and current MEP Andrus Ansip (Reform), Isamaa's Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits and Center's Marika Tuus-Laul and Viktor Vassiljev.

SDE's Secretary General Eduard Odinets said: "We still assume that both the ministers and all members of our Riigikogu faction will still run."

EKRE told AK it is planning to target Tallinn.

The party's regional coordinator Rudolf Jeeser said: "Tallinn is where we are looking very thoroughly at the lists and trying to find new, young and strong players there."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:58

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

21:01

Gas price drop will gradually bring down electricity costs

20:36

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

19:48

Riigikogu parties to confirm electoral lists by end of year

19:07

Reinsalu to French FM Colonna: West must send more weapons to Ukraine Updated

18:40

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

18:02

Estonia seeking to escape deluge of COVID vaccine doses, save some cash

17:14

Parents concerned about misconduct in unregulated children's camps

17:03

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

16:46

Estonia's Olesk wins bronze at ISSF World Pistol / Rifle Championships

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

24.10

Winter tire deficit pushing up prices

07:38

Expert: Russia wants a breather to prepare for major offensive

18:40

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

17:03

Tallink MyStar expected to start operating in late November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: