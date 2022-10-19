Norstat ratings: Center losing ground the fastest

News
Center Party protest meeting on Toompea Hill in September.
Center Party protest meeting on Toompea Hill in September. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Fresh results of the regular Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti poll give the ruling Reform Party 31.7 percent, the opposition leader EKRE 27.5 percent and the Center Party 14.1 percent of the vote.

The recent results cover the period from September 20 to October 17 during which time 4,003 eligible citizens were polled.

The Reform Party has found 1.7 percent in the last three weeks and remains in the lead. Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is highest it's been since early 2019, with 4.2 points now between the two most popular political forces.

Center have meanwhile lost 1.3 points in the last week alone to hit the lowest rating the party has ever had in the Norstat poll, now 13.4 percent behind the national conservatives.

The top three are followed by non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (9.2 percent), and Reform's coalition partners Isamaa (7.4 percent) and Social Democrats (6.6 percent). Support for the Estonian Greens was measured at 1.5 percent and that for Parempoolsed at 0.6 percent.

The coalition has the backing of 45.7 percent of respondents and the opposition of 41.6 percent.

Were Riigikogu elections held today, Reform would take 35 seats, EKRE 30, Center 14, Eesti 200 nine, Isamaa seven and SDE six seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

09:16

Medicines agency bans export of well-known diabetes drug

08:58

Politicians call for tightening savings and loans funds requirements

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

07:49

Norstat ratings: Center losing ground the fastest

18.10

Construction companies: Estonia's road repair bill is €4 billion

18.10

MPs criticize environment minister's tree felling target proposal

18.10

Estonian FM in Berlin: We must provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons

18.10

Reform Party nominates new finance minister

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

17.10

Storm winds cause damage and power outages in northern Estonia

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

18.10

Finance Minister Pentus-Rosimannus announces resignation Updated

17.10

Colonel: Ukraine's air defenses proving more effective than expected

18.10

Estonia planning tighter regulation for savings and loan associations

17.10

Tallinn launches crisis advice website

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: