Norstat ratings: Center losing ground the fastest

Fresh results of the regular Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat Eesti poll give the ruling Reform Party 31.7 percent, the opposition leader EKRE 27.5 percent and the Center Party 14.1 percent of the vote.

The recent results cover the period from September 20 to October 17 during which time 4,003 eligible citizens were polled.

The Reform Party has found 1.7 percent in the last three weeks and remains in the lead. Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) is highest it's been since early 2019, with 4.2 points now between the two most popular political forces.

Center have meanwhile lost 1.3 points in the last week alone to hit the lowest rating the party has ever had in the Norstat poll, now 13.4 percent behind the national conservatives.

The top three are followed by non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (9.2 percent), and Reform's coalition partners Isamaa (7.4 percent) and Social Democrats (6.6 percent). Support for the Estonian Greens was measured at 1.5 percent and that for Parempoolsed at 0.6 percent.

The coalition has the backing of 45.7 percent of respondents and the opposition of 41.6 percent.

Were Riigikogu elections held today, Reform would take 35 seats, EKRE 30, Center 14, Eesti 200 nine, Isamaa seven and SDE six seats.

