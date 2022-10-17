Pollster: EKRE catching up to Reform, Center falling behind

News
Martin Helme's (in the background) EKRE breathing down the neck of Kaja Kallas' Reform.
Martin Helme's (in the background) EKRE breathing down the neck of Kaja Kallas' Reform. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

Support for EKRE spiked in October, bringing the national conservatives almost on par with the ruling Reform Party. Meanwhile, the rating of the opposition Center Party continued to fall and is now on the same level as the non-parliamentary Eesti 200's, the recent Turu-uuringute AS poll reveals.

Were Riigikogu elections held tomorrow, 29 percent of voters would support the ruling Reform Party. This is down from the party's rating of 33 percent a month ago.

Support for the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) climbed to 28 percent in the October poll, up from just 18 percent in September.

Center's rating came to 12 percent in October, down from 15 percent in September, making for one of the poorest showings by the party in the history of the long-running Turu-uuringute poll.

Eesti 200 matched Center's 12 percent in October to mark no change since the month before.

The coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) managed 7 percent in October. The party had the support of 9 percent of respondents in September and 11 percent in August to suggest that the spike in rating following their inclusion in Kaja Kallas' second government was temporary.

The Estonian Greens managed just 1 percent (down from 2 percent in September), while political newcomers Parempoolsed received under 1 percent of the vote.

Turu-uuringute ratings. Blue - EKRE; Orange - Reform; Dark green - Center; Yellow - Eesti 200; Gray - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens. Source: Turu-uuringute AS / ERR

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

