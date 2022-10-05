Norstat ratings: Support for EKRE continues to grow

Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The record rating of the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) continued edging up in the past week, the regular poll of Norstat and the Institute for Societal Studies reveals.

The latest round of polling gives the Reform Party 30.6 percent of the vote, EKRE 26.9 percent and the Center Party 15.9 percent.

While the ruling Reform Party, the rating of which had been in decline since late July, managed to gain 0.6 percent in the past week, the prime minister's party is still down almost four points over the last six weeks.

Meanwhile, EKRE have found over seven points since July for the best rating the national conservatives have had since early 2019 when Norstat Eesti AS launched the poll.

Support for Center in third has stabilized around 15-16 percent in recent weeks.

The top three are followed by non-parliamentary Eesti 200 (9 percent) and Reform's junior coalition partners Isamaa (7.2 percent) and SDE (6.7 percent).

The Estonian Greens have the support of 1.4 percent of respondents, down 0.2 percent since last week.

The coalition has the support of 44.5 percent of people and the opposition of 42.8 percent.

The latest aggregate results are from September 6 to October 3 during which time around 4,000 eligible citizens were polled.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Norstat

