Siim Kallas to run for Riigikogu again

Siim Kallas (Reform).
Siim Kallas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Despite previously announcing that he no longer intended to run for reelection to the Riigikogu, veteran Reform Party politician and current MP Siim Kallas nonetheless intends to run in the 2023 Riigikogu elections next March after all.

"There's no such specific decision yet, but it's leaning that way," Kallas told ERR.

While the Reform Party founder, longtime chairman and now honorary chairman had announced in January that he would not be running for election to the Riigikogu again in the 2023 elections, he acknowledged that his health improving made him change his mind.

"One can still change their positions," Kallas said. "Become wiser in the meantime. A while ago [I] perceived [I] had health issues, and now no longer do."

Should he be elected, Kallas said he would serve in the XV Riigikogu as well. "Of course I'll join the Riigikogu," he said. "I'm someone who is inside the political machine. So long as you're needed, you need to work, and I'm happy to be involved."

He is yet unsure, however, in what electoral district he would run. "That will be up to [the Reform Party's] candidate list panel; that is still up in the air," he said.

In 2018, Siim Kallas, who has also previously served as prime minister of Estonia, European commissioner as well as vice-president of the European Commission, ran for election to the Riigikogu in Tallinn's City Center-Lasnamäe-Pirita electoral district. He received 8,733 votes, ranking fifth most popular individual candidate following current prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), Jüri Ratas (Center) and Mart Helme (EKRE).

Kallas also served as MP in the VIII and IX Riigikogu and was elected second vice-president of the XIV Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

