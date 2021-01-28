Siim Kallas steps down as Second Vice-President of Riigikogu ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Siim Kallas heading a Riigikogu sitting.
Siim Kallas heading a Riigikogu sitting. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
During Thursday's Riigikogu sitting, Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Siim Kallas (Reform) announced he would step down from his position. The selection process for a new vice-president is set to begin on February 8.

In case a deputy Riigikogu speaker steps down, both vice-president posts will have to be re-elected. Reform Party chairwoman and prime minister Kaja Kallas has previously noted the party would like to set up Hanno Pevkur for the position.

The election of first and second vice-presidents of the Riigikogu is set to being on Monday, February 8, the first week after a session-free Riigikogu week. Siim Kallas' decision to step down will not affect the election of a new President of the Riigikogu, set to take place on March 22.

On Wednesday, Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas told ERR he was willing to consider running for Riigikogu speaker if the position was offered to him.

The election of new vice-presidents and later the president of the Riigikogu will be of notable importance to the opposition's further cooperation. EKRE has the most votes in opposition - 19. Isamaa has 12 and the Social Democratic Party can count on 11 votes, meaning the opposition has 42 votes in total.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

