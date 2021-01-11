Presidential elections to take place between August 10 - September 29

Estonia's presidential elections will take place at the end of the summer although a specific date has not yet been agreed, the state election has said.

The election will take place between August 10 and September 29, Kristi Sobak, head of communications of the state election service, told ERR.

"The exact date is not yet known, it depends on when the speaker of the Riigikogu convenes an extraordinary election session. However, candidates can start nominating four days before that," Sobak said.

If a president is not elected in the Riigikogu within three rounds of voting, the speaker of the Riigikogu will convene an electoral body consisting of 107 council representatives.

The number of representatives of local governments in the electoral body depends on the administrative division currently in effect and the number of citizens entitled to vote in the rural municipality or city as of January 1 of the year of the presidential election.

As of the beginning of this year, 107 representatives of councils and 101 members of the Riigikogu belong to the electoral body in the presidential elections. Therefore, the electoral body has a total of 208 members.

In the previous presidential elections in 2016, the electoral body had 234 council representatives and 101 members of the Riigikogu. Due to the administrative reform, there are fewer local governments than before and therefore fewer local government representatives.

