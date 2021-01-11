Presidential elections to take place between August 10 - September 29 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A ballot being cast in the 2016 Estonian presidential elections.
A ballot being cast in the 2016 Estonian presidential elections. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Estonia's presidential elections will take place at the end of the summer although a specific date has not yet been agreed, the state election has said.

The election will take place between August 10 and September 29, Kristi Sobak, head of communications of the state election service, told ERR.

"The exact date is not yet known, it depends on when the speaker of the Riigikogu convenes an extraordinary election session. However, candidates can start nominating four days before that," Sobak said.

If a president is not elected in the Riigikogu within three rounds of voting, the speaker of the Riigikogu will convene an electoral body consisting of 107 council representatives.

The number of representatives of local governments in the electoral body depends on the administrative division currently in effect and the number of citizens entitled to vote in the rural municipality or city as of January 1 of the year of the presidential election.

As of the beginning of this year, 107 representatives of councils and 101 members of the Riigikogu belong to the electoral body in the presidential elections. Therefore, the electoral body has a total of 208 members.

In the previous presidential elections in 2016, the electoral body had 234 council representatives and 101 members of the Riigikogu. Due to the administrative reform, there are fewer local governments than before and therefore fewer local government representatives.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Gallery: New SDE politician takes oath in Riigikogu

18:37

President criticizes coalition, opposition behavior over referendum

18:14

Lasnamäe, Haabersti and Kose have Harju County's highest infection rates

17:43

Opinion: Donald Trump and conspiracy theories

17:07

Fewer DUI drivers caught in Estonia in 2020

16:41

Urmas Viilma: A time-out and Riigikogu confidence vote

16:04

Greens received €7,456 in donations and membership fees

15:43

Presidential elections to take place between August 10 - September 29

15:26

Gallery: Tallinn zoo animals enjoy snow and Christmas trees

15:00

Women's national hockey team hoping on financial help from supporters

14:47

Estonian Weather Service issues level two warning

14:36

Gallery: Snow cannon shower in Ida-Viru County

14:09

Rait Maruste: Obstructionism and the rule of law

13:41

Police has checked backgrounds of 90 percent of gun owners

13:14

Survey: 64 percent believe marriage should stay between man and woman

13:05

Estonia not planning to buy additional doses of Moderna vaccine

12:39

Last-gasp goal gives Estonia aggregate win over Bosnia

12:13

Tartu's St Mary's Church to receive new tower

11:47

President went on Swiss ski trip at end of 2020

11:17

Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists fell by half in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: