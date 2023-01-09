Ilmar Raag on Parempoolsed list for upcoming parliamentary elections

Ilmar Raag, a filmmaker, security expert and member of the Defense League (Kaitseliit), is on the candidate list of Parempoolsed, a classically liberal, free market party that broke away from Isamaa 18 months ago.

"Estonia is very dear to me, and now when we are on the verge of a protracted security crisis due to the unrest and ambitions of the Russian empire and Estonia is facing difficult decisions, I cannot help but contribute more actively," Raag said in a party press release.

"We do not have to appease everyone at all costs since Parempoolsed is not a majority party; instead, we can propose unpopular but necessary ideas. This, I believe, is our mission," he added.

"The Parempoolsed party brings together exceptional people from various backgrounds who care about Estonia and are willing to put their skills to work for it. Because of his sensitive social nerves, Ilmar Raag has made unique films, managed communication crises, worked in the security industry and the Defense League and advocated for Ukraine," Lavly Perling, the leader of Parempoolsed, said. "Ilmar was drawn to Parempoolsed by the same social nerve and we are honored to work with him. Politics should not be an ivory tower or a sealed capsule where the voices of the mere mortals are silenced. We all represent real people with real problems and needs. All members of the Riigikogu must have experience and a track record in a non-political sector and lmar Raag is certainly good fit."

Raag's political advocacy, according to the party, focuses on security, public safety, voluntary defense organizations and civil society. Even if he is elected to the Riigikogu, Raag intends to continue supporting Ukraine through civic society. He also has no intention of abandoning his artistic pursuits and intends to produce at least one new picture over the next four years.

"The next ten years will determine how Estonia will end the century. Estonia will definitely change, but we all have potential in that future if we don't bury our heads in the sand right now," Raag said.

"I throw myself at the disposal of those voters who understand that change is inevitable, but also that we will get through it. So that Estonia remains free, our state respects the freedoms of all citizens and our economy remains competitive."

The new party has not yet disclosed all of its candidates or contenders.

The party said on Monday that its complete candidate slate and campaign platform will be unveiled on January 21.

According to the electoral service's website, the deadline for filing nominations is January 19 at 18:00, while the deadline for correcting any errors in nomination papers is January 21 at 18:00.

Raag is running for election in Tallinn, according to Parempoolsed, but the party did not indicate in which district.

