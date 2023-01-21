Gallery: Parempoolsed introduce candidates, key election campaign messages

News
Parempoolsed officially kicked off their 2023 election campaign with an event in Tallinn on Saturday. January 21, 2023.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

Estonia's newest political party, Parempoolsed, officially kicked off the election campaign for its first Riigikogu elections on Saturday.

Founded in August 2022, the nascent party launched its first ever election campaign with an event in Tallinn on Saturday, where it rolled out the party's campaign slogan, key messages as well as introduced its candidates.

In a speech at Saturday's event, Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling, who was elected to lead the party at its founding last summer, said that political parties are competing to indiscriminately make promises and distribute support, free stuff and services. The party, however, believes that the state should not be making decisions on people's behalf, and that the fewer people are dependent on support, the stronger the people.

"Today's parliamentary parties are buying voters' votes with borrowed money," Perling said. "The budget is out of balance, loans are being taken to cover fixed costs, and no one dares make necessary decisions. They sure are promising things to everyone, though — and how. This road is robbing us of our financial independence."

According to the party chair, a strong economy is essential to ensuring security, and poverty is a security risk.

"The Parempoolsed have solutions," she said. "Let's maintain our world's most competitive tax system, establish entrepreneurial peace, limit thoughtless legislation, limit the expansion of the public sector. Let's keep Estonia open and thus attract investments and innovation here."

In her speech, Perling also emphasized the importance of a strong education system, which the Parempoolsed want to improve by linking the education system more closely to the labor market.

"Let's listen to employers to ensure that their needs and expectations reach the education system," she said. "That way supply and demand will be aligned, and more people can be involved with what they actually know how and want to do."

Parempoolsed submitted their candidate lists to the State Electoral Office (RVT) on Thursday.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:09

President invites children to write to him on why the world needs Estonia

15:56

Gallery: Parempoolsed introduce candidates, key election campaign messages

14:59

Canadian Estonian community hosting its own pre-election debate next Sunday

13:54

Gallery: Isamaa confirms 2023 election campaign platform at party council

12:54

First nursing school class in Saaremaa graduates in Kuressaare

11:49

Researcher: West repeatedly exceeding self-imposed Ukraine aid thresholds

10:34

Law students to provide free legal advice to Tallinn residents

20.01

Elektrilevi: Electricity connection restored to over 25,000 households

20.01

Gallery: New exhibition explores relationship between art and architecture

20.01

Enefit Power struggling to find new employees

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonian military support to Ukraine to increase to more than 1 percent GDP

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

20.01

German man restores Haapsalu villa after 'falling in love with the place'

19.01

Agency investigating Estonia's expensive high-speed internet prices

20.01

Defense minister: Giving Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is Scholz's decision

19.01

Estonia, UK, nine other countries meet, pledge more military aid to Ukraine

20.01

Apollo cinema's delayed launch means former Cinamon premises remain empty

20.01

Tallinn Zoo rhino Kibibi takes up painting to stave off winter blues

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: