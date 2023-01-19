Eesti 200, Parempoolsed, Greens submit electoral lists

Eesti 200 handed over their candidate list on Thursday afternoon.
Eesti 200 handed over their candidate list on Thursday afternoon. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Political parties Eesti 200, Parempoolsed and the Greens all submitted their candidate lists to the State Electoral Office for the upcoming election on Thursday.

The election will take place on March 5.

Eesti 200, Isamaa, Center, EKRE, Reform, Parempoolsed and the Social Democrats all submitted 125 candidates each, the maximum permitted.

The Greens have 58 candidates and the United Left Party 25.

The Greens (below) are not currently represented the Riigikogu.

Parempoolsed, which officially formed as a party last year, is running in the elections for the first time.

Eesti 200 narrowly missed the 5 percent threshold at the last election in 2019 and is hoping to do so this time. The party has consistently polled above the threshold for the last two years.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

