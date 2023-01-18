Gallery: Center Party submits election list

The opposition Center Party submitted its candidate list for the upcoming election on Wednesday.

Chairman Jüri Ratas and Secretary General Andre Hanimägi handed over the documents to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) did so earlier in the day.

Parties have until 6 p.m. tomorrow to submit lists.

Each political party can nominate up to 125 candidates and each applicant must pay a submission fee of 654.

The election will take place on March 5.

