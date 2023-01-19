Gallery: Reform Party submits electoral list

The Reform Party submitted its candidate list for the 2023 election on January 19, 2023.
The Reform Party presented its candidate list to the State Electoral Office (RVT) on Thursday ahead of the vote in later this spring.

The deadline for submission was 6 p.m. this evening and candidates will be registered by January 24.

Parties can nominate up to 125 people to stand for election.

The election will take place on March 5, with advanced voting starting on Feburary 27.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

