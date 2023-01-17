Gallery: EKRE files its 2023 Riigikogu electoral list

The opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is the first political party to have submitted its electoral candidates list to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

EKRE leader, Martin Helme, called the list the strongest in the party's history.

Helme is top EKRE candidate overall, by list ranking.

Under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation, political parties can nominate up to 125 candidates, which run in ordered lists across 12 electoral districts.

If a candidate clinches the threshold number of votes to win a seat in a given district, excess votes are then distributed to candidates lower down the list who may not have won a seat in their own right, but can now do so – hence why parties pay great attention to strategically setting up their lists nationwide, topping them with recognized, "vote magnet" figures.

Registration of the entire party list costs €654, a sum which must be paid in advance, to the Ministry of Finance account.

While registration was open on December 1 2022, only one candidate, independent Mihhail Stalnuhhin, had done so up until now.

Parties have until 6 p.m. on January 19 to submit their lists; after this deadline passes, the documentation is checked to ensure for compliance, with the official registration following on January 24 at the latest.

Registered candidates have three days from official registration in which they can withdraw from running.

Election week takes place Monday, February 27 to Sunday, March 5 – polling day itself. Changes since the last Riigikogu election in 2019 include a lifting of the ban on outdoor party advertising, which would have started from around about now had it still been in place, and no "dark days" between advance voting, starting February 27, and polling day itself, in other words the advance period days segue straight into election day.

EKRE has also been noticeable in starting its election campaigning before Christmas, ahead of most of the other parties.

The State Electoral Office is located just down the hill from the Riigikogu (see gallery).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!