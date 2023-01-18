Gallery: SDE submits electoral lists for spring Riigikogu elections

The Social Democratic Party submitted the electoral lists and candidate applications for the spring Riigikogu elections to the State Electoral Office (RVT) on Wednesday.

The deadline for submitting candidates for the spring elections is January 19 at 18:00, after which all submitted documents will be reviewed to check that they meet the criteria.

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) will register eligible candidates no later than January 24 and applicants have three days to withdraw their candidacy if they so want.

Each political party can nominate up to 125 candidates.

Before registering, a political party or individual candidate must deposit €654 into the ministry of finance's account.

The Riigikogu election week runs from February 27 to March 5.

