Gallery: Isamaa submits 2023 electoral lists

On Wednesday, Isamaa submitted its lists of candidates for the Riigikogu elections to the State Electoral Office (RVT).

The deadline for submissions is 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. After that, checks will be made to ensure all the documents meet the requirements.

The electoral committee will then register all eligible candidates by January 24 at the latest.

After that, candidates still have the option withdraw from the elections over the following three days.

Each political party can submit up to 125 candidates for the elections. Prior to registering, political parties or individuals are required to pay a deposit of €654 per candidate to the Ministry of Finance.

Election week starts on Monday, February 27 and finishes on Sunday, March 5.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

