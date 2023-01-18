Veteran politician makes return to run for SDE at March Riigikogu election

Former Riigikogu speaker Eiki Nestor is returning to national politics, to run for the Social Democrats (SDE).

Nestor, who was Riigikogu speaker 2014-2019, said: "I have an underlying desire at these elections to help both the party and candidates in Saaremaa, Hiiumaa and in Lääne County to obtain the best results possible. I have not set myself any goals beyond that."

At the same time, Nestor, 69, said he would not rule a return to the Riigikogu, if he were to win a seat: "I believe that that option is unlikely to reach me, but if it does, I would consider it. I can't say right now."

Nestor is running fourth on SDE's list in the Hiiu-, Lääne- and Saare counties electoral district. SDE put in a strong showing on Hiiumaa at the local government elections in October 2021.

As regards the national list, he is placed last for SDE, in 125th place (candidates run in ordered lists in the district they are assigned to, but are also ranked nationally for the purposes of those seats doled out on that basis.)

Nestor remained realistic about his prospects, telling ERR he had been in politics for long enough to know how the land lies.

He is also advising his party on its Riigikogu elections manifesto, primarily on pensions policy, and on regional policy.

Nestor was a government minister in the 1990s, and sat as an MP in all Riigikogu compositions from 1992 to 2019.

He ran at the last general election in March 2019, picking up 1,491 votes in the Jõgeva and Tartu counties electoral district; insufficient to clinch a seat, however, making that election the first in which he failed to be returned to parliament.

--

