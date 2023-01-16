Tallinn to open polling stations in shopping centers, tents

Vote counting in progress in Estonia.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn will open more than 80 polling stations for the upcoming election in March, including inside shopping centers and in tents.

Voting booths will be situated in Solaris, Rocca al Mare, Kristiine, Magistral, Mustika and Järve, as well as in Maxima in Haabersti and Lasnamäe Centrum. 

Five tents, similar to those used at the local elections in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, will also be erected at Keskturg and in Nõmme and Lasnamäe.

Approximately, 260,000 Talliners can cast a ballot at the election on March 5.

As of Monday, only two candidates had submitted their applications to run, both independents.

Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Political parties are putting the final touches to their lists which must be submitted by the January 24 deadline.

Candidates must pay an additional €154 this time to participate, and the money cannot be claimed back if the party does not cross the election threshold.

"The deposit for these elections is €654. It depends on the minimum monthly salary. In comparison, in 2019 it was €500. The basic condition is that if a political party receives more than 5 percent of the valid votes, the deposit is returned to the party as a whole," said Arne Koitmäe, head of the election service.

In total, 900,000 citizens have the right to vote, including those living abroad. Advanced voting starts on February 27.

A list of polling stations in Tallinn can be viewed here.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

