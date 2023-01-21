Gallery: Isamaa confirms 2023 election campaign platform at party council

Isamaa held a party council on Saturday, where it also confirmed the party's election campaign platform for the Riigikogu elections being held this March.

Speakers during the public portion of the party council included party chair Helir-Valdor Seeder as well as Urmas Reinsalu, Mart Maastik, Lea Danilson-Järg and Tõnis Lukas, who introduced various items included in this year's election platform.

The party submitted its candidate lists to the State Electoral Office (RVT) on Wednesday.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

