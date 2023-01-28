Gallery: EKRE council approves 2023 Riigikogu election program

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Saturday unveiled its manifesto for the March 5 Rigiikogu election

The party's council held a meeting at the Hestia Hotel Europa in Tallinn, where party leader Martin Helme presented the 2023 parliamentary election program.

EKRE joins Isamaa in having presented its manifesto for the election; most of the remaining major parties have yet to do so. Candidate lists for all parties were only locked in this week, while EKRE started its campaigning somewhat earlier than most of the other parties, ie. before Christmas.

The party council that met Saturday consists of its chair, its honorary chair, Mart Helme, vice-chairs, its 21 MPs and regional representatives, as well as one representative of every 300 party members.

EKRE was in office with Center and Isamaa April 2019 to January 2021, and has been in opposition since then.

A change in Estonian electoral law - which permits outdoor advertising and canvassing up to and including polling day, whereas in the past this had been banned from around six weeks ahead of the election - may be one reason why campaigns are being fully started a little later than at previous Riigikogu elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!