Gallery: United Left Party submits candidate list for Riigikogu elections

Members of the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP) delivered the party's official candidate list for the 2023 Riigikogu elections to the State Electoral Office (RVT) on Thursday.

The EÜVP currently has 352 members.

Submission of candidates to the Riigikogu elections this March concludes at 6 p.m. Thursday. The RVT will thereafter ⁠— by no later than January 24 ⁠— register all eligible candidates, after which candidates will have three days to withdraw from running if they wish.

Each party can submit up to 125 candidates for the Riigikogu elections. Prior to registration, the party or independent candidate must first pay a required deposit of €654 per candidate to the Ministry of Finance.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

--

