Nine parties, 11 independents submit lists for Riigikogu election

Nine political parties submitted candidates for the upcoming Riigikogu election by the 6 p.m. deadline on Thursday evening. 11 independent applications were also made.

Eesti 200, Isamaa, Center, EKRE, Reform, Parempoolsed and the Social Democrats all submitted 125 candidates each, the maximum permitted, Arne Koitmäe, head of the State Electoral Office, told ERR.

The Greens have 58 candidates and the United Left Party 25.

The 11 independents are: Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Ida-Virumaa), Andres Laiapea (Järva- ja Viljandimaa), Teho Paulus (Lääne-Virumaa), Vello Kookmaa (Harju- and Raplamaa), Alar Kookmaa (Harju- and Raplamaa), Sergei Svjatušenko (Tallinna Kesklinna, Lasnamäe and Pirita linnaosa), Indrek Nicholas Nurmberg (Tallinna Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinna and Kristiine linnaosa), Vladas Radvilavičius (Harju- and Raplamaa), Argo Mõttus (Võru-, Valga- and Põlvamaa), Tarmo Kalde (Lääne-Virumaa) and Meelis Kaldalu (City of Tartu)

Arne Koitmäe. Source: State Electoral Service

Koitmäe said the total number of candidates is smaller this year than in previous elections.

"This time there will be less than 1,000. There have been more than 1,000 candidates," he told ERR.

Candidates will now be reviewed and registered by January 24. Numbers will be assigned afterward and then a full candidate list will be published.

Election day is March 5, with advanced voting starting on February 27.

--

