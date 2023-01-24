Gallery: Parempoolsed to top ballots as electoral committee draws lots

Lots being drawn by the National Electoral Committee (VVK) on Tuesday. January 24, 2023.
The National Electoral Committee (VVK) registered candidates for the 2023 Riigikogu elections on Tuesday, officially determining the order of parties' candidate lists on ballots by drawing lots.

A total of nine parties and ten independent candidates have been registered to run in the Riigikogu elections on March 5. The VVK declined to register one independent candidate, Meelis Kaldalu, as he had not paid the required deposit at the time of registration.

Based on the lots drawn Tuesday, party candidates will be listed on ballots in the following order: Parempoolsed, Estonian Greens, Isamaa, Social Democratic Party (SDE), Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Eesti 200, Reform Party, Center Party and the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP).

Independent candidates will be listed in the following order: Teho Paulus (Electoral District 6, Lääne-Viru County), Alar Kookmaa (Electoral District 4, Harju and Rapla counties), Andres Laiapea (Electoral District 8, Järva and Viljandi counties), Indrek Nicholas Nurmberg (Electoral District 1, Tallinn's Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine city districts), Mihhail Stalnuhhin (Electoral District 7, Ida-Viru County), Tarmo Kalde (Electoral District 6, Lääne-Viru County), Argo Mõttus (Electoral District 11, Võru, Valga and Põlva counties), Vladas Radvilavicius (Electoral District 4, Harju and Rapla counties), Vello Kookmaa, (Electoral District 4, Harju and Rapla counties) and Sergei Svjatušenko (Electoral District 2, Tallinn's Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita city districts).

Submission of candidates to this year's Riigikogu elections concluded at 6 p.m. last Thursday. Each party could submit a list of up to 125 candidates for the March 5 elections.

Prior to registration, the party or independent candidate was required to pay a deposit of €654 per candidate to the Ministry of Finance.

Pursuant to the Riigikogu Election Act, registered candidates will now have three days to withdraw from running in the elections if they wish.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections, in which all of the Estonian parliament's 101 seats are up for election, will be held on Sunday, March 5.

MPs are elected to the Riigikogu for a five-year term.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

