Harju County local government heads running for Parempoolsed

Saue Municipality Mayor Andres Laisk, Saku Municipality Council chair Eero Alamaa and Kiili Municipality head Aimur Liiva to run for the Parempoolsed party in 2023 elections.

Andres Laisk, long-time Saue Municipality Mayor and member of the Isamaa party 2014-2021, said that it is his goal to steer Estonia's economic policy to the right again, adding that the recent left-wing course sees money redistributed instead of efforts to grow prosperity.

He also criticized social benefits being made available to everyone, as opposed to people who really need help.

"Unfortunately, indiscriminately showering everyone with benefits means there will be less left over for supporting the needy."

Eero Alamaa joined Estonia's newest political party Parempoolsed on October 8 last year.

"It is clear that the administrative reform only came half-way, only as far as the political ability and will went at the time. The say of local governments in matters of the environment, economic and social affairs can and must be greater, which is why their financial autonomy needs to be boosted," Alamaa said in terms of his political priorities.

Aimur Liiva, who joined the Parempoolsed on January 3, also said that parties racing to offer benefits is not a sustainable way. "Everything has a price, and it is slanted logic to expect someone else to pick up the tab," Liiva said.

The Kiili Municipality Mayor Aimur Liiva said that Estonia staying its course will inevitably lead to poorer public services.

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling said that strong local government leaders running in the party's list shows that right-wing policy, responsible finances, economic policy that prioritizes prosperity and local governments' financial autonomy make for important topics the implementation of which can render all of Estonia wealthier.

It has been suggested in the Estonian media that the Parempoolsed, an offshoot of the coalition Isamaa party, might struggle to attract strong candidates for the march general elections. Estonian film director and communication expert Ilmar Raag recently announced running in its ranks.

The Parempoolsed party will unveil their full list and campaign platform on January 21. Riigikogu elections will take place on March 5.

