Q4 2022 political party financials: Eesti 200 receives almost €200,000

Most of the political parties represented in the Riigikogu have now reported their fourth quarter 2022 (Q4 2022) financials to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

The Reform Party had the highest amount of donations in total during the fourth quarter of 2022, while Isamaa received the largest single contribution, from entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild.

Extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200 also received almost €200,000 in donations during Q4.

Entrepreneur Armin Karu made biggest donation to Reform

The Reform Party collected €240,544 in donations during the fourth quarter of 2022. The largest single donation, of €25,000 euros was made by entrepreneur Armin Karu.

Markus Villig, Martin Villig and Neeme Tammis all contributed €20,000 to Reform in Q4, while Ahti Heinla,

Andres Sõnajalg and Taavet Hinrikus gave €15,000 each to the party.

Sten Tamkivi contributed €14,000 with Priit Vaikmaa and Väino Kaldoja each donating €10,000.

Hansabank founder and former Tallinn mayor Jüri Mõis, who was a member of the Isamaa until 2003, donated €7,500 to the Reform Party in Q4. Aivar Berzin gave €7,000 and Siim Kallas donated €5,540 to the party.

Reform received €432,623 in state aid during Q4, collected €13,793 in party membership fees and also gained €40,810 from party assets.

The Reform Party's total income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was €727,770, while its expenditure was €681,964.

For 2022 as a whole, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' party's total income was €2,206,388. The party's expenses came to €1,651,568, meaning Reform was €554,820 in the black for the year.

Isamaa received almost €150,000

Junior coalition party Isamaa received €149,729 during the same time period.

The biggest donation of €100,000 was made by entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild, who has given approximately €978,000 to the party since 2016

The next largest donation was almost 10 times smaller and came from entrepreneur Jüri Külvik, who handed the party €15,000.

Isamaa received €152,691 from the state in quarter four and €5,430 from membership fees.

Over the course of the year, its revenue totaled €1,186,475 and its outgoings were €624,118.

Center Party raises over €33,000

The Center Party, the third biggest party after the last election in 2019, closed out 2022 with €33,212 in donations.

The largest payment - €5,000 euros - was made by Ago Vingissar, data shows.

The next largest payment was from Andro Roos and the third highest was by MP Siret Kotka, €4,980 and €3,320 respectively.

The party received €330,830 in state support and €4,198 in membership fees. Income totaled €368,240 in the fourth quarter.

Center's annual revenue amounted to €1,675,001 and outgoings to €698,850.

Saaremaa entrepreneur donates €35,000 to SDE

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Social Democratic Party received a total of €211,095 in donations. The largest contribution came from Saaremaa-based entrepreneur Margus Vanaselja, who gave €35,000 to the party.

Lauri Paeveer, who was mayor of Tallinn's Nõmme district for a short period, made the second largest donation to the SDE in Q4, giving the party €20,000.

Jüri Ross, an entrepreneur and SDE candidate in the upcoming Riigikogu elections, gave €15,025.

Ahti Heinla, Jüri Taal, Siim Markus and Taavet Hinrikus each donated €15,000 to the SDE, while Sten Tamkivi gave €14,000.

Donations of €10,000 were made by Markus Villig and Martin Villig.

The Social Democratic party received €127,242 in state funding and collected €8,653 in party membership fees.

The SDE's total income in Q4 was €346,990, with expenditure at €238,834.

Taking 2022 as a whole, the SDE's total revenue was €833,375 and its expenditure €617,948, leaving the party €215,428 in the black.

Eesti 200 received almost €200,00 in Q4

Extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200 received €194,690 in donations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Some of the biggest contributions to the party came from well-known Estonian IT entrepreneurs.

Nortal founder and CEO Priit Alamäe donated €25,300, while Jaan Pillesaar (Helmes As) gave €25,000, according to a report by the Estonian Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK).

Ahti Heinla (Skype, Starship Technologies), Markus Villig (Bolt), Martin Villig (Bolt), Sten Tamkivi (Topia) and Taavet Hinrikus (Wise) each contributed €20,000.

Entrepreneur Tarmo Tamm, who looks set to be Eesti 200's frontrunner in Lääne-Viru County, donated €10,000 to the party.

Eesti 200 also received €25,000 in state support and a further €3,413 from party membership fees.

In total, the party received €223,103 in donations during the fourth quarter, while expenditure for the same period amounted to €138,545.

Eesti 200's total income for 2022 was €516,516, with expenditure at €303,665, meaning the party was €212,851 in the black for the year as a whole.

The party narrowly missed the Riigikogu's 5 percent threshold in the 2019 election but has consistently polled higher in opinion polls since then.

Editor's note: Information about Isamaa, Reform, Center and the SDE has been added to this article.

