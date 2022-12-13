Political parties to receive €5.2 million from state budget in 2023

News
Money (Photo is illustrative).
Money (Photo is illustrative). Source: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
News

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has approved the allocation of €5,239,200 from the 2023 state budget, which will be provided to support the activities of Estonia's political parties.

This year, political parties received a combined total of €5,240,582 in state support, meaning next year's amount is lower by €1,382.

The Reform Party, which has 34 seats in the Riigikogu, will receive around €1.73 million in support from the state budget next year.

The Center Party, with 26 seats, will receive around €1.32 million.

EKRE, which has 19 Riigikogu MPs, will receive nearly €970,000.

Isamaa, with 12 Riigikogu seats, will get almost €610,000.

And the Social Democratic Party (SDE), which has 10 Riigikogu MPs, will receive nearly €510,000 in state funding.

The extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200, which received 4.4 percent support in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, will also receive €100,000 from the state budget.

The subsidies (one twelfth of the total annual subsidy) are paid into the accounts of the political parties by the fifth day of each calendar month.

Political parties in Estonia can receive financial support in four different ways: (1) party membership fees, (2) state budget allocations, (3) donations, (4) transactions involving party assets.

According to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), the majority of Riigikogu parties' income comes from this state budget support, followed by donations and then membership fees.

All political parties that exceed the electoral threshold (five percent) receive an amount of state budget support proportional to the number of seats they hold in the Riigikogu.

Those parties, which fall below the electoral threshold but manage to collect at least two percent support also receive state subsidies. A party receiving between two and three percent of the vote, receives €30,000 in state funds per year. For support of between three and four percent, the amount is €60,000. And if a party has between four and five percent support, as was the case for Eesti 200 in 2019, the level of financial support from the state budget amounts to €100,000 per year

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:38

Prosecution finds no criminal elements in Liina Kersna rapid tests tender

11:19

Transport Administration: Not all side roads cleared yet Updated

10:10

Political parties to receive €5.2 million from state budget in 2023

09:40

New waiting pavilion opens at Tartu railway station

09:08

Automatic parcel machine services likely to be affected by snowstorm Updated

08:06

Estonia to create grain stockpile by year's end

07:16

Around 4,500 households still without power in Estonia

06:49

ERR in Ukraine: Will the winter bring a new wave of refugees?

06:25

Rescue Board's calls on par with earlier storms

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Almost 7,000 households without power across Estonia, transport disrupted Updated

11.12

Storms, heavy snow forecast across Estonia on Monday

12.12

Gallery: Snowstorm Birgit hits Tallinn Updated

12.12

Tallinn Airport still operating, airlines may decide to cancel flights Updated

12.12

Transport Administration: Driving not recommended on Tuesday

12.12

Tallinn sideroads impassable, public transport running off schedule

10.12

Gallery: Next six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

12.12

EU discusses simplifying residence permits procedures

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: