Center Party to lose €42,000 monthly in state budget support

Center's election night party in Tallinn on March 5, 2023.
Center's election night party in Tallinn on March 5, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The new political parties' state budget support sums following the March 5 general elections will rob the Center Party of €41,875 monthly, while parliamentary newcomers Eesti 200 are looking at a gain of €51,492.

Elections winner the Reform Party that has 37 seats in the new Riigikogu will be getting €1,422,998.02 between April 1 and December 31.

The Conservative People's Party's (EKRE) 17 seats will land it €653,809.90 during that period, while the sum will amount to €538,431.68 for Eesti 200.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) will have to make do with €346,13465 after winning nine mandates and Isamaa with €307,675.25 on eight seats.

Two parties that missed the 5-percent election threshold but managed to get at least 2 percent of the vote – United Left Party and Parempoolsed – will both be paid €22,500 between April and December.

State budget activity support for political parties totals €3,929,400. Support is paid out in nine equal installments by the fifth of every month.

The Reform Party will gain €13,942 every month, going from 34 mandates in the outgoing Riigikogu to 37 in the new one.

EKRE received €80,565 monthly during the first three months of the year, which will drop by €7,919.50 to €72,6454.54 now.

The Center Party lost ten mandates at the 2023 elections, meaning its monthly state budget support sum will fall by €41,875 to €68,372.28. The party got €110,246.87 per month in January, February and March.

Eesti 200's support sum was just €8333.33 before the 2023 elections, growing by €51,492 to €59,825.74 now.

SDE lost one mandate and €3,942 in support, while Isamaa will lose €16,697 monthly after shedding four mandates at the recent parliamentary elections.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

